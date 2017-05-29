2 people shot in Elgin

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in west suburban Elgin.

Officers responded about 3:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Walnut Avenue, where they found two people who had been shot, according to a statement from Elgin police.

The two people, whose ages and genders were not available, were taken to an area hospital to be treated, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Elgin police Gang Crimes Unit at (847) 289-2600. People can provide anonymous tips by calling the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the text.