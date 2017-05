2 wounded in Archer Heights shooting

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 1:24 a.m., the men were driving southbound in the 4500 block of South Pulaski when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove up and fired shots, striking the older man in the right leg and the younger man in the right knee, according to Chicago Police.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.