2 shot in Lawndale drive-by

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men — ages 23 and 35 — were shot about 9:30 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired at them, Chicago Police said.

The younger man was shot in an arm and twice in his abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other man was shot in one of his shoulders. He was also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.