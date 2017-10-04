2 shot, including 11-year-old boy, in West Pullman drive-by

Two people were shot, including an 11-year-old boy, Monday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The boy was with a 26-year-old man around 5:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Bishop when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the shoulder and the man was shot in the back of the head, police said. They were both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the boy was listed in serious condition and the man was in critical condition.