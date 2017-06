21-year-old man critical after shooting in Belmont Central

A 21-year-old man was critically wounded in a Northwest Side shooting in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

He was in a vehicle at 6:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Belden when people in a dark-colored car fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the chest.

His vehicle crashed into a parked car and flipped on its side, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.