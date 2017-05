21-year-old man shot in Washington Park alley

A 21-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:08 p.m., he was walking in an alley in the 5800 block of South King Drive when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the right thigh.

The man took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.