28-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Gage Park

A 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:35 p.m., he was in the driver’s seat of a double-parked vehicle in the 2800 block of West 57th Street when a silver Jeep pulled up and an unknown occupant opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the left hip and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.