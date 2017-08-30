3 shot during robbery in Englewood

Three people were shot Tuesday night during a robbery in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:10 p.m., the group was standing on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South May when they were approached by two males, according to Chicago Police. One of the males, who was armed, announced a robbery and demanded personal property. The victims complied, but the suspect opened fire.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle, while a 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

A 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right hand and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspects ran away southbound after the shooting, police said. No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area South detectives investigated.