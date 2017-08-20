3 wounded in Austin shooting

Three men were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting late Saturday on the West Side.

They were standing outside about 11:10 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago when two masked people walked up and fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left hip and left leg, while a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said. They were both taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions were stabilized.