3 wounded in West Side shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men — ages 24, 28 and 29 — were shot about 9:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand, Chicago Police said. The circumstances were not immediately known.

The 28-year-old was shot in his right hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 24-year-old was shot in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 29-year-old was struck in his right foot and was treated at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Both of their conditions had stabilized.