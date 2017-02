30-year-old man shot in face and neck in Washington Heights

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the face and neck Monday afternoon in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The victim was shot just before 1 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Bishop, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.