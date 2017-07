32-year-old man stabbed in Back of the Yards robbery

A 32-year-old man was stabbed and then robbed Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

An unknown male grabbed the man from behind and stabbed him while he was walking about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 47th Street, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then took his wallet and ran away.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a stab wound to his lower, left abdomen, police said. He was listed in serious condition.