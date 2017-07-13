4 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes in Rogers Park

Four juveniles were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into a building Thursday morning in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

About 10 a.m., the stolen Toyota RAV4 crashed into a building in the 6500 block of North Glenwood Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The four juveniles ran away from the vehicle but were later taken into custody, police said.

The Toyota had been reported stolen from the 6500 block of North Lakewood Avenue sometime between July 10 and July 12, police said.

Charges were pending against the four suspects Thursday afternoon.