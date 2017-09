5 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway near Greektown

Five people were injured in a crash Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 at Peoria Street near the Greektown neighborhood when the vehicle drove into a wall, according to Illinois State Police.

Five people suffered “minor injuries” and were taken to hospitals for treatment, state police said.

More information was not immediately available.