The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Crime News South Shore

2 teens critically wounded in South Shore shooting

Two people entered an apartment and began shooting, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 teens critically wounded in South Shore shooting
Police car light bar.

Two teens, 17 and 18, were both shot Thursday night and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Sun-Times file

Two teens are in critical condition after being shot in a South Shore apartment building Thursday night, police said.

Two people entered an apartment in the 7400 block of South Kingston Avenue about 11:30 p.m. and started shooting, police said.

The teens, 17 and 18, were both shot and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 18-year-old was shot in the jaw and arm and the younger boy was shot in the head and cheek, according to Chicago police.

A rifle was recovered on the scene. No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
R. Kelly's Chicago conviction upheld by appeals court
Man dies after being shot 20 times in South Shore
2 shot, wounded near United Center on Near West Side
Boston man who fatally stabbed Chicago-area Marine gets 17 to 20 years in prison
Three years for man who helped set CTA van on fire during 2020 riots
Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction is overturned. Here's why and what happens next.
The Latest
Elvis-Crespo-Miche-Festival
La Voz Chicago
Artistas para el Festival de Micheladas 2024: Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez entre la lista
El sexto Festival anual de Michelada regresa al sur de Chicago los días 13 y 14 de julio, con Oakwood Beach como su nueva sede designada.
By Andrea Flores
 
Mason (John Travolta) wants out of the robbery racket after an attempted car theft goes awry.
Movies and TV
Routine heist movie 'Cash Out' relies on Travolta's sturdy star power
At 70, the screen stalwart charms as reformed thief with a goofball brother and an inscrutable ex.
By Richard Roeper
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Bronzeville
Woman dies in Bronzeville fire
The cause of the fire was apparently accidental, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man dies after being shot 20 times in South Shore
The man was found by police in the 200 block of West 72nd Street around 2:30 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
mattmulladypaintingoverlookKRSPthunderstormRS.jpg
Outdoors
Reaching into the art of Matt Mullady's outdoors experiences
Matt Mullady is known as a Kankakee River expert and former guide, but he has a very important artistic side, too.
By Dale Bowman
 