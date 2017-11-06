5-year-old boy among 6 injured in Humboldt Park crash

A 5-year-old boy was among six people injured in a crash late Saturday in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 11:09 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Three people were taken to Stroger Hospital, including the child, who was listed in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Also taken to Stroger were a 25-year-old man and 27-year-old man, both in serious-to-critical condition.

Three other people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, including an 18-year-old man in serious-to-critical condition; a 17-year-old girl in fair-to-serious condition; and a 19-year-old man in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.