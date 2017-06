52-year-old man shot in West Chatham

A 52-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing about 2:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Wentworth when someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.