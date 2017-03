64-year-old man found dead after Dyer fire

A 64-year-old man was found dead Sunday night after a fire in northwest Indiana.

Donald G. Langford was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Catalpa Street in Dyer, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Langford lived in Lavinia, Tennessee.

Official cause of death was pending further investigation, but Lake County sheriff’s spokesman Mark Back said the death was the result of a fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating.