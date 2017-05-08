65-year-old man reported missing after leaving Englewood home

A 65-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since last month has been reported missing from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Milton Barber was last seen July 20, when he left his home in the 5500 block of South May, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 175-pound black man with brown eyes, a bald head and a dark brown complexion.

Barber was wearing a gold T-shirt, black denim pants and brown Timberland boots, police said. He has a tattoo that reads “Renee” on his lower leg.

He also has scars on his chest and buttocks, authorities said. He spends time on the West and South Sides.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.