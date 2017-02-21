8 robberies reported in Auburn Gresham

Police are warning Auburn Gresham residents after a series of armed robberies reported in the South Side neighborhood over the past month.

In eight separate robberies, between one and three men showed a gun and made victims hand over their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 4 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 8100 block of South Morgan Street;

• at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street;

• at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 8200 block of South Carpenter Street;

• at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue;

• at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street;

• at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 8600 block of South Elizabeth Street;

• at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 8200 block of South Carpenter Street; and

• at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 8200 block of South Carpenter Street.

The robbers are described as one to three males between 16 and 30 years old, police said. One is described as a 27-to 30-year-old black man with a medium complexion, police said. He is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, 160 to 170 pounds with dreadlocks, a scar on his nose and wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.