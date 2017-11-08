Anonymous tips and anonymous call lead cops to Subway robbery suspect

Anonymous tips helped police identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop in the southwest suburbs, and later, another anonymous call helped lead to his arrest.

The Subway at 9610 S. Cicero in Oak Lawn was robbed on Dec. 20, 2016, by a man who showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to Oak Lawn police.

The suspect, described as a male black in his 50s who walked with a limp, got away, but was captured in a surveillance photo which was distributed to the public through social media and other mean, police said.

Detectives initially received “numerous tips that came in as a result of the alert and positively identified the offender,” police said,

But Everett Sanders, 53, of the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, escaped arrest, likely by fleeing the state, police said. Though a warrant was issued for his arrest, efforts to find him were unsuccessful.

But on Wednesday, investigators received “an anonymous call that Sanders had returned to the area,” police said.

He was found at a home in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue in Chicago, and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was charged with one count of armed robbery and ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $500,000 bond during a hearing Friday in Bridgeview.