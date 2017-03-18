Armed robberies reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies reported over the past month on the Northwest Side.

Each incident happened after the victim parked a vehicle behind a home, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. One or more men then walked up, pulled out a gun, grabbed the victim and demanded their property or vehicle.

The robberies occurred:

about 11:35 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4700 block of North St. Louis;

about 6:15 p.m. March 7 in the 4000 block of West Grace; and

about 2 a.m. March 9 in the 4900 block of North Christiana.

The suspect or suspects were described as one or more Hispanic men between 18 and 22 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 to 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.