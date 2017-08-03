Authorities investigating drowning of 9-month-old Cicero boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy who drowned in a bathtub Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.

The boy drowned in the tub at his home in the 4700 block of West 20th Street, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

He was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where he died at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The boy’s mother is being questioned by police, Hanania said.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s mother and father for allegations of neglect, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.