Bank of America to anchor riverfront office tower

Bank of America will anchor a new high-rise going up along the Chicago River at 110 N. Wacker Driver. | Artist's rendering

Bank of America will be the anchor tenant of a new 51-story office tower along the Chicago River that will generate $15.6 million for the share-the-wealth fund created to rebuild struggling neighborhood commercial corridors.

In late March, the City Council’s Zoning Committee set the stage for the record contribution by approving plans for the 1.35 million-square-foot building at 110 N. Wacker. It will be built by a partnership between Riverside Investment and Development and the Howard Hughes Corp.

In exchange for the right to double square footage on a site now occupied by a seven-story building, developers agreed to a contribution that would quintuple the size of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

John O’Donnell, CEO of Riverside Investment, said then that he was “talking to a number of tenants” and was in “advanced discussions with some of them.” But he said the negotiations had not been finalized and that construction would not proceed until an anchor tenant was secured.

Now, Bank of America has signed an agreement to be that anchor tenant.

According to the mayor’s office, the agreement calls for the bank to lease 500,000 square feet of space, more than a third of the building.

Emanuel created the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund to rebuild neighborhood commercial corridors with contributions from developers allowed to build bigger and taller downtown projects.

“What we’re paying for is 711,680 square feet of additional [space], which allows us to build the type of building that we want to build. . . . which is an 800-foot tower, which will be used for office and retail,” Jack George, an attorney representing Riverside Investment, told the Zoning Committee in late March.

The project’s “density payments” would go to the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, which was launched earlier this year with $4 million in seed money generated by more than a dozen downtown projects.

Another $3.8 million in developer payments would be divided equally between a local improvement fund and a citywide Adopt-a-Landmark fund, officials said.

“The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund was designed to receive large density payments like this one to re-invest that money in struggling neighborhoods on the South and West sides of Chicago,” downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said then.

“The purpose was to drive additional private investment to help revitalize struggling retail corridors, bring more commercial vitality to neighborhoods that haven’t seen that activity in quite some time. So, about $15 million or so of this density money will be invested in neighborhoods that need help the most.”

As for the project itself, Reilly has called it a boon to the downtown area in general and to the riverwalk in particular.

“The city has made an incredible investment in the Chicago Riverwalk on the south river bank of the Chicago River. To help complement that important public investment, I’ve been working very hard to ensure private development along the riverbank delivers similar public benefit,” Reilly said.

Reilly has noted that the City Council has approved “several projects that fit that description” in recent years. The projects include River Point at Lake and Canal that includes a 1.5-acre public park over rail lines; 150 N. Riverside, which includes a one-acre public park built over railroad tracks and rail lines; Wolf Point that, when completed, will include a three-tower project and 1.25-acre public open space and riverwalk promenade that will replace a gravel surface parking lot and eroding riverbanks.

According to a recent analysis by the Department of Planning and Development, the 12 buildings planned, under construction or recently completed are a 25-year high for Chicago.

“This project, 110 N. Wacker, represents the latest and greatest opportunity along the Chicago River to improve this site from a seven-story structure to a much higher and better use at a very prominent location here in the Central Business District,” Reilly said.

“The architects have done a beautiful job designing this 51-story building to allow for 1.35 million square feet of office space. We also negotiated that one half of the development site be re-dedicated to public open green space that can be enjoyed by office workers, residents and visitors to the city of Chicago.”