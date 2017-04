Bank robbery reported at TCF Bank branch in Stickney

A bank robbery was reported Tuesday evening in southwest suburban Stickney.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 6:15 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 7122 W. 40th Street, according to FBI spokesman Garret Croon.

The suspect, a black male wearing a blue jacket, red hat and dark sunglasses, is in custody, Croon said.

FBI agents are on the scene, Croon said.