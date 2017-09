Bank robbery reported in Lisle

A non-takeover bank robbery was reported Monday night in west suburban Lisle.

About 7 p.m., the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel at 1156 Maple Ave. was robbed, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The robber was described as a black male, about 6-feet tall with a skinny build and short brown hair, Croon said. A weapon was implied during the robbery.

FBI agents were on the way to the scene.