Battle over McCarthy subpoena heats up in Jackson divorce case

Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife, Sandi Jackson, are shown arriving at federal court in Washington in 2013. | AP file photo

Sandi Jackson is aiming to block ex-U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. from getting information from former Chicago top cop Garry McCarthy and two others as part of the couple’s contentious divorce — and the former congressman is fighting back, newly obtained records show.

Jesse Jackson’s lawyers this week sought to discredit her motion, which objects to the validity of the subpoenas Jesse Jackson has issued to McCarthy, a former Chicago Police superintendent; Rick Simon, a former Chicago Police sergeant who now runs a cleaning company with city contracts, and former Chicago Police Officer James Love.

“Sandra does not specify, beyond her categorical and dogmatic assertion, any facts (competent or otherwise) that would provide the necessary good cause to quash the aforementioned subpoenas,” Jesse Jackson’s attorneys said in a court filing on Tuesday.

“Jesse’s discovery was targeted, tailored, and has a more than sufficient nexus to the factual disputes in this case to survive Sandra’s motion,” the filing further states.

Sandi Jackson’s attorneys filed a Jan. 26 motion to quash the subpoenas. Both McCarthy and Simon have said they see no reason why they’ve been dragged into her divorce case. McCarthy’s lawyer has said McCarthy has nothing to do with the case.

“The issuance and filing in the public record of unwarranted subpoenas full of unsupported innuendo can serve no constructive purpose to the parties or their children,” Sandi Jackson’s Jan. 26 filing states. “Instead, this deliberate course of conduct reveals an improper intent to try this case in the media rather than before this Honorable Court.”

But attorneys for Jesse Jackson wrote that the subpoenas were based on “various sources,” including “admissions made by Sandra to Jesse, statements made to Jesse by multiple family members, close friends and former colleagues of the parties.”

Judge Carole Kamin Bellows has not ruled on the motion to quash the subpoenas. In an order Tuesday, she extended the “discovery” period in the case — the period in which both sides exchange evidence — to March 1.

Sandi Jackson, a former 7th Ward alderman on the South Side, and Jesse Jackson Jr. both pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.

The former congressman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit false statements and mail and wire fraud; his wife to filing a false federal income tax return.

The Jackson divorce case is playing out in two jurisdictions. Sandi Jackson filed for divorce in Washington, D.C., where she is living with the couple’s two children.

Lawyers for Jesse Jackson Jr. earlier this month said they’ll fight to keep his divorce case in Illinois, arguing former Ald. Sandi Jackson committed “acts” in Illinois that gave rise to the divorce.