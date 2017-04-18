Berwyn man charged with flashing body parts at Burr Ridge mall

A west suburban man has been charged with exposing his genitalia to employees at two different stores at a southwest suburban mall Saturday.

About 12:15 p.m. Saturday, German G. Tenorio went into a store at the Burr Ridge mall in the 700 block of Village Center Drive and intentionally exposed his genitalia to an employee while trying on clothing, according to a statement from Burr Ridge police.

Tenorio then left the store and entered another store in the mall, police said. Once inside, he intentionally rubbed his genitalia against an employee and walked out, according to police.

Police were able to identify and locate Tenorio at his Berwyn home around 8:45 p.m. Monday through descriptions provided by victims and witnesses, police said.

Tenorio, 33, was charged with public indecency, battery, and disorderly conduct, police said. He was released from the Burr Ridge police station after posting bond.

He faces up to 1 year in prison and up to a $2,5000 fine, police said.