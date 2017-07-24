BNSF employee injured when Metra train derails in rail yard

A railroad employee was injured when a Metra train derailed Monday morning in a downtown rail yard.

The train was not moving when it derailed in the yard near Canal and Roosevelt about 9:30 a.m., according to a Metra spokeswoman.

A BNSF employee was injured and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a leg injury, according to Metra and Chicago Fire Department officials. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

No passengers were on board the train, and BNSF trains were not affected. according to the Metra spokeswoman.