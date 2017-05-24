Boy, 15, fatally shot in Chicago Heights

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 3:13 p.m. in the 1600 block of Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago Heights police.

They found Juan Willingham, of Sauk Village, with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police and the Cook County examiner’s office said. He was taken to St. James Health in Chicago Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m.

An autopsy on Tuesday found he died of his wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting Tuesday night.

The case was being investigated by Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (708) 756-6422.