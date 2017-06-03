Canadian man killed in hit-and-run crash on I-80 near Lansing

A Canadian man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon on I-80 near south suburban Lansing.

Alberto Dominguez Cedeno, 53, pulled over onto the right shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Torrence Avenue to check equipment on his semi truck at 1:35 p.m., according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

While walking on the right shoulder, Cedeno was struck by a Chrysler, police said. The car’s driver did not stop and drove away.

Cedeno, of Kingston, Ontario, was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m., according to ISP and the medical examiner’s office.

Several drivers witnessed the crash and provided information to police. A suspect has been identified, ISP said.