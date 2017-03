Car pulled from Auburn Park Lagoon

A car was found submerged in Auburn Park Lagoon early Thursday on the South Side.

Emergency crews were notified about 7 a.m. of the car in the water in the 7800 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The car, which was empty, was pulled from the water about 10 minutes later, Schroeder said. Divers then conducted a search of the lagoon, but didn’t find anything.