Chicago goes one week without a fatal shooting

Chicago passed a milestone Sunday morning when a full week went by without a fatal shooting.

The city has not gone seven days without a fatal shooting since Homicide Watch Chicago began keeping records in January 2013.

The last fatal shooting happened at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 26 in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

James Morris, 26, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked minivan in the 1300 block of South Kedzie when a silver car drove by slowly and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Morris, who lived in the same neighborhood, was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., authorities said.

Since then, 33 people have been shot in Chicago, but none fatally, according to Sun-Times records. Eleven of the 33 victims were in serious or critical condition.

So far in 2017, there have been 101 homicides in Chicago, according to Sun-Times records. Ninety-six of those 101 victims were shot to death, including two killed by Chicago Police. Four people have been fatally stabbed, and 2-month-old Aliya Acosta died of child abuse.

The death Thursday of 4-month-old Janylah Mack was ruled a homicide from complications of injuries her mother suffered in an assault while pregnant with her on Oct. 31, 2016, authorities said. Devon Thomas, 22, was charged with murder and aggravated battery in November for the attack that killed his 3-year-old son, Tayveon Thomas, and left Janylah’s then-pregnant mother wounded.