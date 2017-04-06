Chicago man dies in motorcycle crash near Joliet

A Chicago man died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning near southwest suburban Joliet.

Michael Vlasic, 48, was the driver of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Manhattan and Cherry Hill roads in Joliet Township, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

The motorcycle left the roadway and Vlasic, who lived in Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:40 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results Saturday determined he died of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.