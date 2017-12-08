Cocaine, stolen gun found in search of Round Lake Heights home

Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after police allegedly found cocaine and a stolen gun Friday morning while searching two north suburban homes.

Investigators executed a search warrant about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Turnbull Drive in Round Lake Beach as part on an ongoing investigation, according to a statement from Round Lake Park police. The search resulted in the arrest of multiple people for possessing more than 400 grams of cocaine.

Information obtained in that first search led officers to another home in the 1800 block of Tomahawk Lane in Round Lake Heights, police said. At that location, investigators found about 14 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, materials used for distributing drugs and a loaded .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen in February from Des Moines, Iowa. The stolen gun was handed over the the Northern Illinois Crime Lab to determine whether it had been used in any other crimes.

Alfredo Guzman, 34, and Santos DeHoyos, 22, were both charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. They both live in the block where the second search occurred.

Additionally, Guzman was charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card, police said. DeHoyos was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Both men were being held at the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bonds, police said.