Dog dies in Buffalo Grove house fire

A family dog died in a house fire Tuesday in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Firefighters were called about 2:20 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home at 504 Crown Point, according to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department. Crews were at the home minutes later.

An oven fire caused fire damage to the kitchen and significant smoke damage to the home, but crews were able to keep the fire contained and it was put under control at 2:47 p.m., the fire department said.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but the family’s dog was overcome by smoke and died, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday, the department said. An estimate of the damage was not available, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.