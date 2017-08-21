Elderly woman with dementia missing from West Pullman

An elderly woman who is suffering from early signs of dementia went missing Saturday from the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Dorothy Flowers, 76, went missing Saturday from the 11700 block of South Racine Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Flowers was driving a beige 2000 Nissan Maxima with Illinois license plate JF478, police said. She was described as a 5-foot-6, 100-pound black woman with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.