Elmhurst police warn of ruse burglary

A ruse burglary attempt was reported Wednesday in west suburban Elmhurst.

About 4 p.m., an older adult opened her door in the 300 block of East May Street and spoke to a woman who posed at a city water department employee, Elmhurst police said.

The woman — described as in her mid-30s with a heavy build and long, brown hair — was allowed into the house and asked to be escorted to the basement, police said. While the resident and the woman spent a few minutes in the basement, the woman made a call and then left in a gray sedan.

Soon after the resident realized someone else had entered her home while she was in the basement and her bedroom was disturbed, police said.

The police department reminded residents that an employee of the water department will always call ahead before coming over to a home. Residents should call 911 if they believe someone posing as a water inspector comes to their door and not to let them inside.