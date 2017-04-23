Family, Wheaton College lean on faith after student’s death

Ethan Roser, 19, died Saturday after he was accidentally struck during a hammer throw event at a track and field meet at Wheaton College. | Courtesy of the Roser family

A day after the tragic death of Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, friends and loved ones say they are depending on their faith in God for comfort and support.

Roser, 19, was a freshman transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio, studying theology. He died Saturday after he was accidentally struck during a hammer throw event while volunteering at a school track and field competition, the Daily Herald reports.

Word of the accident spread quickly across campus, where students have been gathering to worship, pray and grieve. Students, faculty and staff are planning to hold a special service tonight in Roser’s honor.

Roser’s Christian faith and ministry guided his life, his parents said. And despite the shock they feel in the face of their son’s death, they say they find comfort knowing he is with God.

“He’s just a really special kid. We’re having a really hard time saying goodbye and letting go,” said his father, the Rev. Mark Roser. “We know God’s in control, and he works everything out even though it’s beyond our comprehension.”

Read more in the Daily Herald