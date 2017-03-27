Father Dan Mallette — fighter and ‘living saint’— dead at 85

He marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., survived brutal beatings from burglars, befriended boxers and politicians alike — and swore like a sailor but was revered as “a living saint.”

And the scrappy old white Roman Catholic priest did it all while building one of the most racially diverse parishes in Chicago.

The Rev. Dan Mallette, who made headlines when he fought to remain in his beloved Southwest Side parish five years ago, died at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday at Little Company of Mary Hospital, according to the parish’s Facebook page and a former teacher and principal at the parish school.

He was 85 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Rev. Daniel Mallette. Funeral arrangements are pending. We will post them as soon as they become available,” read the post on St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church’s page.

The Rev. Mallette, or “Father Dan” as his congregation called him, was pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Church for 35 years.

Maggie Sullivan first met Father Dan when she was a teenager going to St. Margaret, and began working with him in 2001 when she started teaching at the parish school.

Sullivan said the Rev. Mallette taught her “how important it is to give without expecting anything back.”

“Father Mallette would do anything for anybody,” Sullivan said. “He put countless people through school — people who are now federal judges or doing other amazing things. He would tell school kids stories of working with Dr. King and being involved in the Civil Rights Movement, and it made history come alive for them. He was inspiring.”

But the archdiocese sought to remove him from the parish in 2012, after he suffered a savage beating late the previous year. Burglars had broken into the rectory on the 9800 block of South Throop where the pastor lived.

The Rev. Mallette fought Cardinal Frances George’s decision to move him from his longtime home. Supporters — including Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Muhammad Ali’s son-in-law Mike Joyce — rallied behind the gritty old priest, arguing that he was being disrespectfully pushed into a retirement home. Father Dan waged his own public feud with his successor.

“The man is just so obnoxious,” he said of the new pastor. “What I don’t understand is why he has to be so mean … he’s a genius at being a pain in the ass.”

The archdiocese insisted it was only concerned for the old priest’s safety, arguing he had to leave the parish for six months so his successor could establish himself.

“B——-,” the Rev. Mallette said at the time. He claimed George previously promised him, “You and your dog have a home here at St. Margaret’s for the rest of your life.”

“I love it here and I love the people,” the priest said.

In October of 2012, Father Dan, then 80, was honored at his last scheduled mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church.

Raised in the South Chicago neighborhood, he was ordained a priest in 1957. He was assigned to St. Agatha’s Parish in the Lawndale neighborhood, Fordham University in New York, and Visitation Parish in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and St. Norbert’s Parish in Northbrook before taking the helm at St. Margaret of Scotland.

The Rev. Mallette was appointed to the parish in 1977, just as white flight was turning the Longwood Manor neighborhood black. His charisma and hard work kept generations of white worshippers coming back from other neighborhoods.

He personally battled alcoholism and publicly battled prejudice, poverty and violence.

Father Dan marched with King in Mississippi and Alabama and was jailed during the civil rights struggle, according to his resume.

Earl McKay was a boy attending St. Margaret’s when he first met the Rev. Mallette. When McKay got his driver’s license, he would drive Mallette to visit members of the church who were sick.

“No matter who it was or where they were, he always made a point to visit them,” McKay said. “I have so many memories of this and him teaching me to always extend that hand and never give up on anybody.”

McKay later worked with the Rev. Mallette as a teacher and served as principal from 1998 to 2009. He described the priest as fearless and selfless.

“Father Mallette would find a way to reach each and every person whose path he crossed,” McKay said. “I adopted this philosophy and I know it lives on through all the people he’s reached who went on to find success as politicians, doctors, judges, coaches, teachers — his impact will live on all over the world.”

The Rev. Mallette remained committed to the parish despite his own personal brushes with violence. The 2011 attack was not the first.

In 2002, the Rev. Mallette was attacked by two men who broke into his rectory bedroom as he slept. Then in late 2011, burglars again broke in, leaving him with black eyes and busted ribs.

But through it all, Father Dan carved out his own reputation as a fighter. Parish council chairman Pat Catania once said, “he has friction with everyone … that’s one of the reasons we all love him.”

One supporter said those who sought to remove him from his parish didn’t understand him: “I think they don’t understand a saint. He’s not a conventional priest — he’s a street priest. Maybe they’re afraid of the street?”

Funeral arrangements are pending. But a visitation is expected to be held Friday and a funeral on Saturday.