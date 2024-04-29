The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Black youth in foster care deserve hair care plans to build self-worth, cultural identity

Many of these youth face challenges related to their hair care needs not being adequately met, which can impact their sense of self-worth and cultural belonging.

House Bill 5097 recognizes the profound impact of hair care on self-expression, identity formation and cultural heritage, writes state Rep. Kim Du Buclet, D-Chicago.

House Bill 5097, the Haircare Plan for Youth in Foster Care Act, represents a significant milestone in ensuring that Black children in foster care maintain a strong connection to their cultural identity through their hair. This legislation recognizes the profound impact of hair care on self-expression, identity formation and cultural heritage. I am excited that it passed the Illinois House unanimously and is headed to the Senate for consideration.

One key motivation for this bill is the recognition of the disproportionate representation of Black youth in the foster care system. Many of these youth face challenges because their hair care needs are not being adequately met, which can impact their sense of self-worth and cultural belonging.

By requiring the development of personalized hair care plans for each youth in foster care, HB 5097 emphasizes the importance of collaborative decision-making involving the youth, their parents and caseworkers.

This approach ensures the unique hair care preferences and cultural practices of each child are respected and supported. The legislation seeks support from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for caregiver training on culturally competent hair care practices. This training is crucial so that caregivers have the knowledge and skills to meet the diverse hair care needs of foster youth.

HB 5097 also establishes guidelines for implementing and funding these plans, ensuring they are effectively carried out and integrated into the overall care framework for youth in foster care.

I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, such as the Statewide Youth Advisory Board and Loyola University Chicago’s Legislation and Policy Clinic in shaping this legislation. Their insights and advocacy have helped me to highlight the importance of hair care in fostering a sense of cultural sensitivity, identity affirmation and overall well-being among youth in foster care.

Overall, HB 5097 represents a comprehensive and thoughtful approach to addressing the complex intersection of hair care, cultural identity and foster care, with the ultimate goal of promoting positive outcomes for youth in care. This is a step in the right direction for our youth.

State Rep. Kim Du Buclet, D-Chicago

Not entranced by J.D. Vance

Ah, yes, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio blocking April Perry from the U.S. attorney post ... I’m sorry I wasted a couple of hours watching the movie “Hillbilly Elegy” based on his book of the same name. I’m certainly glad I didn’t waste any more time than that by reading the book.

Rocco P. Lotesto, Edgewater

Women released from prison deserve a fresh start

As April marks Second Chance Month, it’s imperative to shed light on the often-overlooked demographic of women in reentry. While much attention is rightly given to the broader issues of criminal justice reform, the unique challenges faced by women transitioning from incarceration back into society deserve our focused consideration.

Women in reentry face myriad obstacles, from limited access to housing and employment opportunities to the pervasive stigma attached to their past convictions. They are often the primary caregivers for their families, making their successful reintegration into society not only vital for their own well-being but for the stability of their families.

Supporting women in reentry isn’t just a matter of compassion; it’s a strategic investment in our communities. Research consistently shows that when women are given resources and support to rebuild their lives, they are less likely to re-offend. This leads to safer communities and lower recidivism.

Women Initiating New Directions (WIND) offers programs and services to women in the Chicago area who have been or are currently impacted by the criminal justice system. WIND supports women to design a thriving life journey using newly learned tools and strategies for success.

This Second Chance Month, let’s reaffirm our commitment to supporting all individuals who are striving to rebuild their lives after incarceration, with a particular focus on the needs of women in reentry. It’s not just about giving second chances; it’s about recognizing the inherent dignity and potential of every individual, regardless of their past.

Nicole O’Connell, executive director, Women Initiating New Directions

