Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Crime News Chatham

Man fatally shot in Chatham apartment building

The victim hasn’t been identified.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police crime scene tape.

The man’s body was found in the stairwell of a building in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2 a.m.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot in a Chatham apartment building early Tuesday, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was found in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue just after midnight.

He suffered several gunshot wounds to the body and police estimates his age to be between 18 and 25.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

