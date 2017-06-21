FBI: Gunman from Illinois who wounded congressman acted alone

This portrait picture obtained on his Facebook page on June 14 shows James T. Hodgkinson, who was identified as the shooter at the Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria,VA. Hodgkinson, 66, died of injuries sustained in a shootout with police. | AFP/Facebook

WASHINGTON — The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.

Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office, also said during a news conference Wednesday that James T. Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the shooting last week. He has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized. His condition has been upgraded to serious.

Scalise and other congressional Republicans were practicing for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats when a gunman started shooting. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman, who turned out to be an unemployed home inspector with a deep animus toward President Donald Trump and other Republicans.