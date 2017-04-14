Fire crews battling Logan Square house fire

Fire crews are battling a blaze Friday afternoon at a home in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Around 3:40 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to the fire at 1929 N. Pulaski Rd., according to Fire Media. Firefighters remained on the scene as of 4 p.m. and were trying to keep the fire from spreading.

CTA No. 53 Pulaski buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions from Pulaski, North, Kostner, Armitage and Pulaski, according to a CTA alert.

No further information was immediately available.