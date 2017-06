Fire officials: Chicago Police officer struck by vehicle in Park Manor

A Chicago Police officer was among two people struck by a vehicle early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, fire officials have confirmed.

Paramedics responded about 1:20 a.m. to the 6800 block of South State Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two people, one of whom was a police officer, were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Schroeder said.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.