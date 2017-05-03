Firefighters put out Lake Forest garage fire, find person dead

A person's body was found after crews put out a fire in a garage on Sunday in Lake Forest. | Network Video Productions

A person’s body was found inside a garage after emergency responders put out a small fire at a home on Sunday in north suburban Lake Forest, police said.

First responders were sent at 11:26 a.m. to a report of a garage on fire in the 700 block of Waveland Road, according to Lake Forest police and media at the scene.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the garage, police said. The flames were put out within three minutes.

A male, whose identity and age was not released on Sunday, was found dead in the garage, police said. Authorities were investigating how the fire started and what led to the death.

No other injuries were reported and damages were estimated at $1,000, police said.