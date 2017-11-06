Five home burglaries reported on West Side

At least five homes have been burglarized in the last month in the West Humboldt Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

At least one burglar breaks into the homes and steals property, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 5 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. May 26 in the 4200 block of West Haddon;

at 7:30 p.m. May 26 in the 4500 block of West Wilcox;

between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 31 in the 4200 block of West Haddon;

between 7 a.m. June 1 and 12:01 p.m. June 2 in the 4200 block of West Cortez; and

at 2 a.m. June 5 in the 4600 block of West Maypole.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.