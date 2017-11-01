Flights not landing at Midway due to fog

Flights are not able to land at Midway International Airport Wednesday afternoon because of dense fog covering the city.

Delays are anticipated and travelers are advised to check their flight status with their airline, according to the city’s Department of Aviation.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 25 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and delays were averaging less than 15 minutes, according to the aviation department. At Midway, two flights had been canceled and delays were also averaging less than 15 minutes.

Dense fog and freezing rain advisories are in effect until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The dense fog will persist until 9 p.m. north of I-80, and until midnight south of I-80.