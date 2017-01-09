Gas prices surging in Chicago, nationwide in Harvey’s wake

ATLANTA — Gasoline prices rose several cents overnight amid continuing fears of shortages in Texas and other states in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey’s strike on the Gulf Coast.

At least two major fuel pipelines — one that ships gasoline across the southern United States and to New York, and another that flows north to Chicago — have been slowed or stopped because of flooding and damage.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose in one day from $2.45 Thursday to $2.52 Friday, the American Automobile Association reported. The last time the national gas price average was $2.50 was in August 2015, according to AAA.

In the Chicago metro area, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $2.65. That’s up 3 cents from a day ago, nearly a dime from a week ago, 15 cents from a month ago and 19 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.

Within the city limits, the average price was $2.79 a gallon, up 12 cents from a year ago.

Prices were rising even more quickly in other cities, including ones far from the Houston area, which has been decimated by Harvey. Athens, Georgia, and Dayton Ohio, were among metro areas to see prices rice at least 15 cents in 24 hours. And the average price of a gallon of gas had soared by at least a dime in eight states since Thursday: South Carolina, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas.

Among those states, the highest 24-hour rise on average was in South Carolina, AAA reported. It’s among several southern states that are heavily reliant on the Colonial Pipeline for deliveries of gasoline.

Part of the pipeline that runs through Texas is shut down and inspections must be done before the entire system can be fully operational again, Colonial Pipeline spokesman Steve Baker said Thursday. The Georgia-based company remains able to operate its pipeline from Louisiana to states east and northeast of there, though deliveries will be “intermittent,” the company said. It hopes to return more sections of the pipeline to service by Sunday.