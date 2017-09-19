Joliet man charged with sexually assaulting man he met on social media

A southwest suburban man sexually assaulted a younger man in his car after arranging to meet on social media, according to police.

Thomas R. Staszak, 49, faces criminal sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual assault and sex abuse charges, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

On July 12, 2016, a 19-year-old man called police to report the assault.

He said he had been “contacted by a man on a social media website who was interested in partaking in a meeting. The victim stated that prior to the meeting both men agreed that the encounter would not include sexual acts,” a statement from police said.

The victim said he met Staszak, and while they were in his vehicle, he was sexually assaulted, police said. He “eventually was able to escape from Staszak’s vehicle and began screaming for help,” police said.

A witness called 911, and the Joliet Fire Department took the man to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives investigating the case “were unable to locate the offender on the specific website,” but in March 2017, they were “notified that a possible match of the offender was again located on the same website,” police said.

That led to Staszak being identifiedand located. A warrant was issued Tuesday and he was arrested at his home in the 700 block of Meadowwood Drive in Joliet, police said.

He was ordered held in the Will County Jail on a $50,000 bond.